Expelled Venezuelan Ambassador Leaves Ecuador With Dozens of Refugees

"Ambassador Carol Delgado bids farewell to Ecuadorians ahead of her return home alongside Venezuelans on the seventh Flight Home," the Venezuelan Embassy in Quito tweeted.
READ MORE: Brazil Reinforces Border Security Due to Influx of Migrants from Venezuela
Delgado was ordered on Thursday to leave Ecuador after Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez accused Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno of inflating the number of his compatriots that fled to the neighboring countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)