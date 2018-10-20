Expelled Venezuelan Ambassador Leaves Ecuador With Dozens of Refugees

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuela’s expelled ambassador to Ecuador on Friday boarded a plane to Caracas that also carried a group of Venezuelan migrants.

"Ambassador Carol Delgado bids farewell to Ecuadorians ahead of her return home alongside Venezuelans on the seventh Flight Home," the Venezuelan Embassy in Quito tweeted.

It posted a photo of the welcoming team that was preparing to meet the diplomat and 93 Venezuelan refugees, coming home as part of the government’s plan to repatriate its nationals.

Delgado was ordered on Thursday to leave Ecuador after Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez accused Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno of inflating the number of his compatriots that fled to the neighboring countries.