The Day Maradona Refused to Meet Putin

Diego Armando Maradona is one of the most famous personalities in the world and every time he visits a country, there is a real rush. Russia is no exception.

The legendary footballer’s lawyer, Matias Morla, told an incredible and funny story about the day Maradona turned down an invitation by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Appearing on the Argentinean television show Podemos Hablar (We Can Talk), Morla spoke about what it is like to be a mediator between a football idol and the rest of the world.

Morla told several stories, but the one that happened during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, grabbed everyone’ attention.

“They called me from the Kremlin and said: ‘Putin will meet you tomorrow at 9.30 a.m.,” Morla said.

Until then, it had been a normal itinerary for any superstar, but the answer given by the former Argentine captain flew in the face of diplomatic protocol.

“Diego told me: “I won’t put on a suit in the morning. I’m not going.”

The audience just couldn’t believe that. Meanwhile, the lawyer, who had a hard time trying not to laugh, went on: “I had to go downstairs and explain to [Putin’s] people that Diego never wears suits in the morning. The man told me: “Are you serious? It is Putin we are talking about!”

It all ended with the Russian president and Maradona meeting the next day…in the evening.

However, although Maradona is always complimentary of Putin in pubic, his lawyer revealed the name of the state leader Maradona likes most.

“Who does he really prefer? Maduro. If Maduro tells him: ‘come over tomorrow at 6 a.m.’ he will show up. He respects Putin though.”

The Russian president is not the only world leader who has seen his invitation turned down by Maradona.

During the TV show, Morla said that when they were in the Vatican, Diego left the building before Pope Francis had time to meet him. The Pope was a bit late for the meeting and Maradona didn’t like that.

However, after that unexpected episode, Maradona still met the Pontiff.

“Here is the most important Argentinean coming to the Vatican,” said Pope Francis, who is a great fan of football.