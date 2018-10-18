Haitian President Survives Attempted Assassination Unscathed - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Unidentified gunmen opened fire at a commemoration ceremony attended by Haitian President Jovenel Moise, leaving the latter unscathed but injuring his security officers, local media reported on Wednesday, describing the event as an assassination attempt.

The attack occurred in the capital of Port-au-Prince during the wreath-laying ceremony in commemoration of the 212th anniversary of the death of the first ruler of independent Haiti, Jean-Jacques Dessalines, according to Haiti Libre media outlet.

Moise’s security officers shielded the president from the fire and later safely transferred him from the scene.

As a result, two officers were reportedly injured, including one at the head.

The reported assassination attempt comes against the backdrop of resumed protests in the country. Earlier in the day, media reported that thousands of people took to the streets of the capital to protest the alleged misuse of funds from a Venezuela-sponsored oil assistance program to the country.

Among the protestors, at least one person was killed and dozens injured, Reuters reported.

Back in summer, the nation was rocked by strong protests against the announced reduction of fuel subsidies and the increase in fuel prices as part of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a bid to cope with inflation and budget deficit. The violent protests prompted the resignation of Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant. In September, the upper house of the Haitian parliament approved the political program of the newly-appointed government led by Prime Minister Jean Henry Ceant.