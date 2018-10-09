Politician Kills Himself While in Custody for Drone Attack on Maduro - Caracas

Following a drone attack on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in August, at least 15 people were arrested by the authorities and later charged for allegedly participating in the incident.

City council member from Caracas Fernando Alban, who was arrested on Friday, killed himself, Attorney General Tarek William Saab told state television VTV.

"[Alban] requested to go to the bathroom, and when there he threw himself out a tenth-floor window," Saab stated.

Commenting on the reports, the city councilman's lawyer, Joel Garcia, stressed that it was too soon to confirm if this was a suicide or not.

READ MORE: Colombian President Won't Affront Venezuelan Counterpart After 'Devil' Remark

In the meantime, the party Primero Justicia, to which Alban belonged, has blamed Alban's death on the authorities.

"Those of us who knew Fernando know that he could NEVER have acted against his life," ex-presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, who is also a member of the party, said on Twitter.

© REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins Trump Admin. Reportedly Met With Venezuelans Plotting Coup Against Maduro