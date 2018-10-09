Brazil Electoral Court Publishes Final 1st Round Results of Presidential Vote

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) – The Brazilian electoral court has completed counting ballots and published the results of the first round of the Sunday’s presidential election.

Right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro received 46.03 percent of the votes, while his main rival left-wing candidate Fernando Haddad got 29.28 percent, the data published on Monday shows. Both candidates fell short of the 50 percent needed to win the election and will take part in the runoff on October 28.

In turn, center-left candidate Ciro Gomes received 12.47 percent, while centrist politician Geraldo Alckmin got 4.76 percent of ballots.

Other presidential hopefuls received less than 3 percent of the votes.

Brazilians went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president, local governors, and lawmakers.

