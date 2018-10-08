Brazil Candidate Bolsonaro Rallies Supporters

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - Brazil’s presidential hopeful Jair Bolsonaro called on his supporters on Monday to come out in force at the runoff on October 28 vote after falling short of an outright victory.

"I will continue to mobilize the population up until October 28. I believe in you and you believe in Brazil. We will stick together until we change our country, until we win," he said in a televised speech.

Bolsonaro rally is already turning into a street party. Music blasting, beers for sale. It stopped this car and the driver climbed out to dance. #Brazil #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/N3V8EbWDsb — David Biller (@DLBiller) October 7, 2018

Rally in front of Bolsonaro's home has grown, lotta energy, very celebratory. People even doing push-ups in the street. #Brazil pic.twitter.com/tS9AoUZ9uX — David Biller (@DLBiller) October 7, 2018

"We have a responsibility to show what we can do… We don’t want to give away our legacy. We must change the fate of new generations," he told his supporters.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro's opponent Fernando Haddad warned Monday that the nation's democracy was in danger after an inconclusive Sunday vote.

"The results of the first round present a challenge, in that they expose the risks faced by democracy in Brazil," he told supporters in a televised address.

With 99 percent of returns in, Haddad of the Workers' Party is trailing his rival, having obtained 28 percent of the vote. Jair Bolsonaro is leading with 46 percent.

Both candidates fell short of the 50 percent needed to win the election and will face off on October 28. Haddad said the second round was an opportunity to unite Brazil's democrats.