Over 130 People Detained in Brazil Due to Election-Related Violations

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - As many as 134 individuals were detained on Sunday in Brazil over the violations of electoral law during the general election, the preliminary report of the Brazilian Superior Electoral Court said.

As of 2:00 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT), proceedings have been instituted against four candidates running in the general election over the breach of canvassing rules on the election day, according to the report.

In addition, proceedings have been initiated against 130 individuals across the country due to various violations, with the majority of cases having been recorded in the state of Minas Gerais.

On Sunday, Brazil is holding its general election, in which the country's citizens are electing the president, local governors and the parliament's lawmakers. If none of the presidential candidates overcomes the 50-percent threshold required to be elected as the country's head, Brazil will hold the run-off on October 28.