Over 130 People Detained in Brazil Due to Election-Related Violations

As of 2:00 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT), proceedings have been instituted against four candidates running in the general election over the breach of canvassing rules on the election day, according to the report.
READ MORE: 'The Elections Are Very Polarized in Brazil Between Left and Right' — Expert
On Sunday, Brazil is holding its general election, in which the country's citizens are electing the president, local governors and the parliament's lawmakers. If none of the presidential candidates overcomes the 50-percent threshold required to be elected as the country's head, Brazil will hold the run-off on October 28.
All comments
Show new comments (0)