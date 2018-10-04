Peruvian Ex-President Fujimori Hospitalized After Court Annuls Pardon - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Peruvian former President Alberto Fujimori was taken to hospital after a court overturned his pardon and ordered the former politician to be arrested, local media reported.

Fujimori, who was accused of corruption and human rights abuse, was pardoned by former Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in December on humanitarian grounds over his advanced and incurable illness because prison conditions put Fujimori's life at risk. The pardon sparked protests across the country and prompted calls on the Peruvian authorities to reverse the decision. On Wednesday, the court ruled to annul the pardon.

The Comercio news outlet reported on Wednesday that Fujimori had been taken to the Centenario hospital in Lima from his house, where he was living after receiving the pardon.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ex-president’s son Kenji Fujimori wrote on Twitter that he was riding in an ambulance car with his father.

Fujimori, who suffers from cancer, served as the president of Peru from July 1990 to November 2000. Defeating the militant Shining Path group has been one of the achievements of his presidency. Fujumori’s administration was, however, marred by embezzlement of public funds, bribing businessmen and journalists, and such human rights violations as extrajudicial killings of the insurgents and forced sterilization of indigenous peoples. Fujimori was sentenced to jail in 2009.