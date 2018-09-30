Bolsonaro’s Opponents and Supporters Take to Streets in Brazil (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Women across Brazil took to the streets this Saturday in a wave of protests against the presidential candidacy of federal deputy Jair Bolsonaro, the leader of the voter turnout polls for the October 7 elections. At the same time, the supporters of the candidate also had their rallies.

Marches organized by a social media campaign under the hashtag #EleNao took place in dozens of Brazilian cities, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. Earlier, demonstrations also took place abroad, in cities like Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Vienna, Budapest and Beirut.

The protests were motivated by the declarations and positions already expressed by Bolsonaro, which the demonstrators consider racist, misogynist and homophobic.

​The women's campaign, launched on Facebook in early September, called on women of all political views to unite "against the advance and strengthening of machismo, misogyny, racism, homophobia and other prejudices."

Arrepiada de orgulho por ver a força de todas nós, juntas, lutando pela liberdade amor e vida principalmente de nós mulheres#elenão #ÉPelaVidadasMulheres pic.twitter.com/MpHq9B4XNV — pluton (@myewphoria) 29 сентября 2018 г.

​In particular, Bolsonaro sparked controversy by trying to justify a gender pay gap, and arguing against employing women if they were likely to become pregnant.

​On the same day that women from all over Brazil took to the streets to protest against the presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, protesters in favor of the presidential candidate also carried out acts in at least 9 states of the country, also including the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

​According to report by Brazilian G1 news portal, demonstrations in favor of the candidate of the PSL, who leads the polls for the October 7 election, united under hashtag #EleSim, were registered in at least 7 states: Goiás, Minas Gerais, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro Grande do Sul, São Paulo and Tocantins. In Amapá and Amazonas, demonstrations were also recorded.

#EleSim em Manaus



Com bandeiras do Brasil e vestidas de rosa, manifestantes a favor de Jair Bolsonaro se concentraram em frente ao teatro Amazonas, em Manaus. pic.twitter.com/nynIfFZRd3 — Luiz Miranda (@lhbmiranda) 29 сентября 2018 г.

​Bolsonaro was released from the hospital on Saturday after being stabbed and seriously injured by an activist during a demonstration on September 6 in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais.

A day before being released, Bolsonaro said in an interview that he would not accept any result in the October 7 vote other than his own victory.

"From what I see on the streets, I won't accept any result other than my election," he said.

According to the latest opinion poll released by Datafolha on Friday, Bolsonaro leads with 28% support to 22% for his closest rival, Fernando Haddad, of the Workers' Party.