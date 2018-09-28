Teenager Starts Shooting in Brazilian School, Injures Two Classmates (VIDEO)

A teenager opened fire in a Brazilian school and wounded two classmates, the Globo channel reported. The media specified that the incident occurred in the city of Medianeira, the state of Paraná.

The shooter and another student who might have potentially assisted him were detained by the police.

According to preliminary data, the juvenile shooter suffered from bullying in school and decided to take revenge on his offenders.