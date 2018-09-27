Morales Pardons Ex Bolivian Presidents Seeking Support in Dispute With Chile

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Thursday he had decided to pardon two former country’s presidents – Jorge Quiroga and Carlos Mesa – so that they could support him in the territorial dispute with Chile, as reported by the ABI news agency.

"I decided that no president – except those accused of crimes against humanity or genocide – will be subjected to prosecutions that will hinder foreign or domestic political activities aimed at protection [of the country’s interests] in line with the maritime law via negotiations," Morales said, as quoted by the ABI news agency.

Morales pointed out that this was his personal decision and called on the former presidents, accused of corruption and embezzlement, to make all possible efforts to return Bolivia’s access to the Pacific Ocean.

Bolivia lost the coast Department of Litoral (now known as the Antofagasta region) in 1884 as a result of the War of the Pacific (also known as the Saltpeter War), in which it was defeated by Chile. Bolivia has sought to regain access to the Pacific Ocean since 2013. In mid-September, the Chilean Foreign Ministry said that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) would make its verdict on the issue on October 1.