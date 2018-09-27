Venezuela Accuses Colombian Branch of State Energy Firm of Corruption - Reports

Sara Moya, the head of PDVSA Gas Colombia, is suspected of having spent $221 million in 2015-2017 without any outside control, including $112.9 million within the framework of the agreement between PDVSA and Colombian energy company Ecopetrol, the El Universal outlet reported Wednesday, citing Prosecutor General Tarek Saab.
In June, the Venezuelan authorities charged 11 PDVSA employees with corruption that cost the company $14 million.
The crackdown on corruption comes amid a difficult economic situation in the country as the Venezuelan authorities are grappling with the galloping inflation.
