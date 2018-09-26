Argentine President Reiterates Sovereignty Claim to Falkland Islands at UNGA

“I would like to reaffirm once again the legitimate and not time-barred sovereign rights of Argentina over the Malvinas islands, South Georgia Island and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas,” Macri said.
The Falkland Islands, or Malvinas, as they are called in Argentina, remain the subject of a long-standing dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom, which led to an armed conflict in 1982. In March 2013, the Falkland Islands held a referendum on the status of the territory, with 99.8 percent of local residents preferring to remain a British overseas territory.
