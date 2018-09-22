Brazil's Presidential Front-Runner Says Can't Partake in Debates After Stabbing

"I carefully follow the recommendations of the medics. I am unable to participate in the debates before the first round [of the election]. But I will participate [in the campaign] online," Bolsonaro said in an interview with the Folha de Sao Paulo news outlet, released on Friday.
The presidential election will be held in Brazil alongside the parliamentary vote. The first round of the presidential election is scheduled for October 7. The second round is set to be held on October 28 if the 50-percent threshold would not be met by any candidate.
According to fresh poll data, 28 percent of the voters are ready to support Bolsonaro at the upcoming election.
His rivals Fernando Haddad and Ciro Gomes are projected to receive 16 and 13 percent of the ballots, respectively.
