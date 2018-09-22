Mexico's President-Elect Not Ruling Out Trade Deal With Canada Instead of NAFTA

"If there is no understanding between the United States and Canada, we cannot break off our relations with them. If we have advanced on one of the deals [with the United States], we must reach the same [progress] with Canada," Lopez Obrador said on Friday.
For over a year, Canada, Mexico and the United States have been engaged in talks to modernize their trade deal. In August, Trump said that the United States and Mexico had reached a preliminary agreement in their NAFTA talks. However, the US president noted that if Canada was not willing to make a fair deal, the country would not be allowed to join this preliminary deal.
The Canadian Foreign Ministry, in its turn, welcomed the agreement reached by Washington and Mexico City, adding it was motivated by the negotiations progress.
