Venezuela Would Legitimize Dictatorship if Invaded – Colombian President

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Colombian President Ivan Duque expressed on Thursday his doubts about the need for an international invasion of Venezuela, which was proposed by the chief of the Organization of American States (OAS), as from his point of view it will legitimize the country’s dictatorship.

"Such a military invasion will end in the legitimization of the dictator [Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro] because he always looks for an opportunity to create an image of an aggressive enemy to boost his power," Duque told the Caracol radio broadcaster.

On Tuesday, the National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela issued a statement demanding the immediate resignation of Almagro over his remarks. Maduro called Almagro "garbage" and vowed to repel any possible invasion.

READ MORE: Venezuela Vows to Turn to UN Over OAS Head's Remark Alleging Military Invasion

On Saturday, OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro said that a military invasion of crisis-hit Venezuela could not be ruled out.

© REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins OAS Chief Not Ruling Out Military Invasion of Venezuela - Reports

Venezuela has been engulfed in a deep economic crisis, with hyperinflation and food shortages. Besides, the country has been facing mass protests. As result, Venezuelans are seeking asylum in other countries, with over 2 million people have left Venezuela since 2014, according to the United Nations. Some 1 million of them remain in Colombia.

On Friday, Duque asked the OAS and the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) for financial assistance over the influx of Venezuelan refugees.