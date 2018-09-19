Maduro Calls OAS Chief 'Garbage', Says Caracas Ready to Repel Military Invasion

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on Tuesday the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro "garbage" in response to his statement about possible military invasion to Venezuela.

On Friday, OAS head said that to resolve the situation in Venezuela one can not rule out any options, including a possible military invasion.

"As for the garbage, which is OAS secretary general,… he is in the scrapyard of history. Venezuela is a country of men and women who will force such garbage as this one to respect them," Maduro said at a press conference in Caracas.

He also urged Almagro to prepare an invasion, since he had announced it.

"If you say that you need to invade Venezuela, prepare your rifle. We are waiting for you here," Maduro said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela issued a statement demanding immediate resignation of Almagro.

The Constituent Assembly also created a special commission, which would have to compile a list of acts of the "systematic aggression" against the country through violence, economic and financial blockade.