Mexico Major Road Accident Leaves at least 8 Killed, Multiple People Injured

"The collision… of a passenger bus with a float loaded with cardboard near kilometer marker 13 [mile marker 8] on the road connecting Lagos de Moreno and Union de San Antonio. According to the preliminary information, eight people were killed and 10 others were injured [in the accident]. The road has been closed," the office wrote on its Twitter blog.
Esta mañana un accidente en la carretera Lagos de Moreno- Unión de San Antonio.km18se localizó choque de frente y volcadura entre un trailer y autobús de transporte de personal El saldo10 lesionados, 6 graves, 1 regular y dos leves así como el rescate de 8 personas muertas pic.twitter.com/R8KFbvjpSS— Heder Saldaña™ (@hederzona3) 15 сентября 2018 г.
Meanwhile, according to the Jornada news portal, the number of injured as a result of the road accident amounted to 20 people.
Choque de plataforma de carga contra camión de trasporte de personal, dejó 8 muertos y 20 heridos en el km 13 de la carr. Lagos de Moreno a San Antonio. @lider919 pic.twitter.com/1xNv7nHlBl— Diego García. (@DiegoEGH) 15 сентября 2018 г.
