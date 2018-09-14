Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Hits Northeastern Peru - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred on Friday in the northeastern part of Peru, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was registered at 04:12 GMT with the epicenter located 64 kilometers (40 miles) to the south-east of Contamana city at the depth of 150.4 kilometers.

There are no reports about any victims or damages caused by the earthquake. The tsunami threat has not been issued.

Earlier this year, on August 24, Peru was hit by a 7.1 magnitute-earthquake; the tremor occurred near the country's border with Brazil.