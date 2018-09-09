Venezuelan Foreign Minister Claims to 'Expose' US Plans to Support Coup

On Saturday, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing the US and Venezuelan sources, that the administration of US President Donald Trump had discussed with rebellious Venezuelan military officers plans to topple country’s President Nicolas Maduro.
According to the article released by The New York Times newspaper, at least three separate groups of the Venezuelan servicemen were involved in conspiracies against Maduro's government. The coups were reportedly going to take place in summer 2017, March and May 2018, but none of the plans turned out to be successful.
