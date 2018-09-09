Venezuelan Foreign Minister Claims to 'Expose' US Plans to Support Coup

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza confirmed on Saturday alleged plans of US agencies to support a coup against Venezuelan leadership.

On Saturday, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing the US and Venezuelan sources, that the administration of US President Donald Trump had discussed with rebellious Venezuelan military officers plans to topple country’s President Nicolas Maduro.

© REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins Trump Admin. Reportedly Met With Venezuelans Plotting Coup Against Maduro

"We expose the US government's plans to interfere [in Venezuela's affairs] and support military plots against Venezuela before the whole world. The US media itself releases new blatant evidence [of such interference]," Arreaza wrote on his Twitter blog.

READ MORE: Venezuela Extends Temporary Ban on Carrying Weapons for One Year

According to the article released by The New York Times newspaper, at least three separate groups of the Venezuelan servicemen were involved in conspiracies against Maduro's government. The coups were reportedly going to take place in summer 2017, March and May 2018, but none of the plans turned out to be successful.