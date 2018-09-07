Strong 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Ecuador - USGS

A strong earthquake with a preliminary 6.3 magnitude has hit central Ecuador on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake hit hit 94 km (58 miles) south of the city of Ambato, the agency reported. There were no immediate reports on any casualties ore the damage done by the quake.
The city of Ambato is the capital of the province of Tungurahua in Ecuador. The population of the city is 165,000, according to the 2010 census.
