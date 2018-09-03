GRAPHIC PHOTO Shows Mexican Villagers Lynch Suspected Child Kidnappers

The local prosecutor’s office revealed that both victims were in fact innocent and did not participate in any sort of crime.

A 150-strong lynch mob in a Mexican village burned two men alive; the pair were suspected of kidnapping children, The Sun reports.

According to the newspaper, the suspects were initially apprehended by the locals in San Vicente Boquerón municipality and turned over to the police.

Photos and videos that surfaced on social media appear to show how sometime later an angry mob stormed the police headquarters, dragged the duo outside and set them on fire.

WARNING: The following photo is graphic and may offend sensibilities

#ACATLÁN #PUEBLA MX / POBLADORES DE SAN VICENTE BOQUERÓN, QUEMAN A 2 POR INTENTO D ROBO DE MENOR, FUERON QUEMADOS JUNTO A LA EXPLANADA. MÁS TARDE LLEGARON FAMILIARES ID. A OCCISOS COMO CAMPESINOS DE TIANGUISTENGO. HABÍAN VIAJADO PARA COMPRAR EN EL MERCADO. AHORA PIDEN JUSTICIA. pic.twitter.com/SwUweHKNLC — BIP — Press (@BipPress) 30 августа 2018 г.

Pobladores de la comunidad de San Vicente Boquerón, en Acatlán de Osorio, Puebla, lincharon y quemaron vivos esta tarde a dos presuntos secuestradores de niños, a quienes sacaron de la comandancia donde estaban detenidos, sin que la policía pudiera evitarlo pic.twitter.com/za4Iu90nmd — Informe24Morelos (@Informe24Radio) 30 августа 2018 г.

Pobladores de San Vicente Boquerón, en Acatlán de Osorio, Puebla, quemaron vivos esta tarde a dos sujetos que sacaron del CERESO y que presuntamente intentaron raptar a dos menores de edad en una camioneta, la cual también fue quemada. pic.twitter.com/z4BX7mzgV9 — Alerta Chiapas ⚡ (@AlertaChiapas) 30 августа 2018 г.

The victims were identified as Alberto Flores Morales, 53, and his nephew, Ricardo Flores Rodríguez, 22.

After investigating the incident, the local prosecutor’s office said in a statement that it “ruled out that the deceased had participated in some crime.”

According to Fox News, this act of violence was likely caused by a rumor that’s been circulating in Mexico “over the years” about criminals abducting children in order to harvest their organs.