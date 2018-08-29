Register
02:53 GMT +329 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuelans walk across the border from Venezuela into the Brazilian city of Pacaraima

    Brazil Reinforces Border Security Due to Influx of Migrants from Venezuela

    © REUTERS / Nacho Doce
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Michel Temer ordered on Wednesday to deploy forces to the northernmost state of Roraima, located on border with Venezuela, due to the large influx of migrants from the crisis-torn country.

    On Tuesday, the Peruvian authorities reportedly declared a 60-day state of emergency in the areas located at the country's border with Ecuador over the increased threat to public health amid an influx of Venezuelan migrants.

    “Today I authorized the use of the armed forces to ensure law and order in the state of Roraima… to ensure the safety of Brazilian citizens and the Venezuelan migrants, who fled their country in search of refuge in Brazil,” Temer said a televised address.

    READ MORE: Scholar on Venezuela Economic Measures: Currency Change Won’t Solve the Problem

    Venezuela has been struggling with political and economic crises, including a shortage of goods, galloping inflation and a fall in government revenues caused by a decline in oil prices and US sanctions after Washington blocked its investors from buying Venezuelan debt. As a result, many Venezuelans have been seeking asylum in other countries.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a sign showing the value of a Petro compared with the new Venezuelan currency Bolivar Soberano (Sovereign Bolivar), as he speaks during a meeting with ministers at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela August 17, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Miraflores Palace
    Maduro Adopts Plan Allowing Venezuelans Save in Petro Cryptocurrency and Gold
    In May, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that the flow of migrants from crisis-torn Venezuela increased more than 10-fold, to 900,000 in 2017 from 89,000 in 2015. The total number of Venezuelans who seek asylum around the world increased to 1.5 million from 700,000 during this period.

    Last week, Venezuelan government announced introduction of a new currency, sovereign bolivar, to replace the old one devalued as a result of hyperinflation. There are two currencies in Venezuela — bolivar and oil-backed digital currency petro. At the same time, old money also remain in circulation until they are phased out. The new bolivar is tied to petro, and the central bank will begin to publish the official rates an a daily basis. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has also announced a 60-fold increase of the minimum wage, which now amounts to 1,800 denominated bolivars, or half the cost of one petro.

    However, according to the forecasts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the inflation in Venezuela may reach 1 million percent by the end of 2018.

    READ MORE: Peru Declares Emergency at Border Over Venezuelan Migrants Influx — Reports

    Related:

    WATCH The Tower of David in Caracas Tilt After 7.3 Quake Shakes Venezuela
    Major Magnitude 7.3 Earthquake Hits Northern Venezuela (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Scholar on Venezuela Refugee Crisis: More Creative Approaches Needed
    Venezuela to Overhaul National Currency Amid Hyperinflation
    Tags:
    crisis, influx, migration, security, border, Brazil, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of the Notting Hill Carnival
    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of Notting Hill Carnival
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse