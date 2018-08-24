Strong 7.1 Quake Hits Peru, Close to Border With Brazil - USGS

Information about possible casualties or destruction is not available at the moment.

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake occurred on Friday in Peru, near the border with Brazil, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Underground shocks were registered at 09:04 UTC with the epicenter located 250 km (155 miles) northwest of Puerto Maldonado, Peru. The quake's epicenter lay at a depth of 609.5 kilometers. However, no tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Also, two strong shocks struck Pucallpa, a Peruvian town northwest of the epicenter, several residents reported on Twitter.

At the beginning of this year, Peru was hit by another strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck off the country's coast, injuring over 100 people.

