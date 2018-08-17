Don't Like it Hot? Colombians Urged to Take It Easy on Sex Amid Heat Wave

Even though summertime sex has a lot going for it, twisting the sheets when it's scorching hot outside has its downsides as it can leave lovers fatigued and dehydrated.

Health officials in Colombia’s coastal city of Santa Marta apparently had this in mind when they advised residents trying to stay cool during an intense heat wave to take a break from making love, the Associated Press wrote.

Santa Marta city health secretary Julio Salas sent shockwaves to his fellow citizens and visiting vacationers when he recommended that they refrain from having sex during the day.

He also advised them to avoid dehydration and move around in loose clothing to avoid overheating.

Sex is considered only a moderate physical activity, as much of a strain on the heart as walking up two flights of stairs, according to the American Heart Association.

Julio Salas said that with outside temperatures in Santa Marta hovering above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), local medical facilities have been hard put to handle the steady stream of heat-stricken patients complaining of nausea and headache.

Julio Salas is not the only one who takes the dangers of sex close to his heart though.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni wants to ban the nation's citizens from practicing oral sex because, according to his learned opinion, oral sex could cause worms.

“You push the mouth there, you can come back with worms and they enter your stomach because that is a wrong address,” Museweni warned.

He warned about the incorrect practices indulged in and promoted by some “outsiders.”

“One of them is what they call oral sex. The mouth is for eating, not for sex,” the president said.

“We know the address of sex, we know where sex is,” he insisted.