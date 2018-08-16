Mexico Captures Drug Lord Linked to Cartel Violence on US Border

"In coordination with the Mexican government we will continue to investigate members of cartel’s who manufacture and transport drugs into Chicago and elsewhere within our nation… working together on high value targets, [and] cartel members who oversee these organizations," McKnight said alongside Mexican federal officials at the press briefing in Chicago on Wednesday.
The joint effort will also help break up the street gangs in the United States. These Mexican drug cartel organizations have stretched their influence around the world and have caused unseen levels of violence throughout Mexico, the official said.
The announcement came at the DEA’s headquarters in Chicago following strategy meetings with leaders from the Mexican Attorney General’s Office and Mexican federal police, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Alfonso Navarrete described the captured leader of La Linea group as one of those behind a recent upsurge of violence in the state. The minister said he was on the list of 122 most wanted people.
Torres was arrested during a federal police raid in the state’s most populous city of Ciudad Juarez bordering El Paso in Texas. He took over drug trafficking operations to the United States after his predecessor was captured in May.
All comments
Show new comments (0)