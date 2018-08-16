Mexico Posts $1.5 Million Bounty for Capturing Drug Lord 'El Mencho'

"The Attorney General of the Republic (PGR) offers 30 million pesos to anyone who provides accurate and useful information for the location and arrest or apprehension of Ruben Oseguera Cervantes and/or Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes and/or Nemesio Oseguera Ramos, Alias 'El Mencho,' suspected of organized crimes and other offenses," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Attack on the helicopter was committed during a large-scale operation of the authorities against the cartel.
In response, the bandits not only shot down the helicopter, but also arranged riots in the streets of Mexico's second-largest city of Guadalajara, burned dozens of cars and gas stations and destroyed bank branches.
Also, a popular 17-year-old blogger, nicknamed Pirate from Culiacan, was allegedly shot after an offensive remark of a sexual nature toward El Mencho.
Since 2006, over 200,000 people have been killed or disappeared in Mexico amid the ongoing war between country’s drug cartels.
