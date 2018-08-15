Blast Reportedly Occurs at Rio de Janeiro University

According to the officials, three people — two students and one teacher have been injured in the incident. The blast occurred on the second floor of the Alberto Luiz Coimbra Institute for Graduate Studies and Research in Engineering (Coppe), which is the largest engineering research and learning center in Latin America.
Bombeiros são acionados para explosão no Campus da UFRJ. Acidente teria ocorrido na COPPE, no bloco F do Fundão @LeiSecaRJ https://t.co/NHFMNl5Peq pic.twitter.com/7CxTtwOxcB— Mídia Informal (@MidiaInformal) August 15, 2018
Firefighters have been deployed to the scene.
