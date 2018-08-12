Maduro President Plans to Create Agency for Fight Against Colombian Terrorism

"I have asked the Defense Ministry for recommendations to create a new security service department for protection of our people from Colombian terrorism," Maduro told a state-run TV broadcaster on Saturday.
Caracas accused Bogota, particularly Colombian ex-president Juan Manuel Santos, of having a role in the attack. Moreover, Venezuela said it would put blame on Colombia for any future attack on its territory.
READ MORE: Venezuelan Gov't Says to Put Blame for Any New Aggression on Colombia
The Colombian Foreign Ministry denied any involvement of Bogota in the assassination attempt on Maduro.
