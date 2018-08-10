Huge Blast Hits Factory in Brazil: About 30 Injured - Reports (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Up to 30 people are being treated at a hospital in Brazil after an explosion occurred at a steelmaking plant operated by the Usinas Siderurigac de Misas Gerais SA, the company said.

No critical injuries or deaths resulted from the blast. "None of the injured are in critical condition and the majority had light bruising," Usiminas, another name for the company, reported in a statement. "There is no record of a death."

The plant sits in the Ipatinga municipality in the state of Minas Gerais. The area is known as Brazil's "steel valley." Usimas said that the blast originated from some equipment that contains gases released in the steelmaking process. It appears to have been a big container, as the explosion was reportedly "felt like a tremor."

Brazilian media reports a risk of toxic gas leakage, but firefighters ruled out the prospect as the gas was completely burned up in the blast.

A spokesman for the local fire department confirmed that there were no fatalities from the blast, adding that 25 people were injured. Usiminas reports 30 people were hurt.

Usimas, one of the largest steel producers in Brazil, halted production following the explosion. Shares dropped 9 percent after reports surfaced.

​Video appears to show workers at the plant fleeing from the scene after the blast rocked their workplace. Neighboring residents also left their homes after the explosion. Schools in the region were also temporarily shut down.

The injured people have reportedly been released from the hospital.