Colombia Yet to Receive Venezuela’s Extradition Request – Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Colombia has not received yet Venezuela’s request to extradite a number of suspects that the Venezuelan authorities consider involved in the attempted assassination of the country's President Nicolas Maduro, Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said Friday.

"As of this morning, there was no formal request. I do not know whether it will be received today. But if we receive the request, we will analyze it," Holmes Trujillo said at a press conference.

On Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Venezuela had officially requested Colombia to extradite five people suspected for the involvement in the attack on Maduro.

On Saturday, a military parade in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas attended by Maduro was interrupted by what the authorities said was an attempt on the life of the president. Venezuela’s Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez has said several drones detonated close to where the president was giving a speech. The president was unharmed, but seven soldiers sustained injuries.

