Colombia Permanently Withdraws From Unasur - Foreign Minister

BOGOTA (Sputnik) - Colombia will permanently withdraw from the Union of South American Nations (Unasur), Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes said Friday.

"We believe in the need to relaunch the OAS [Organization of American States], we are going to launch a new border policy, a new immigration policy, we are going to… withdraw from Unasur," Holmes said at a news conference in Bogota.

The Unasur is an intergovernmental regional organization comprising 12 South American countries.

In April 2018, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru suspended their membership in the organization.