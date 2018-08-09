Protests in Argentina Over Rejected Abortion Bill Led to 8 Detentions - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eight people were detained on Thursday during the protests in Buenos Aires that erupted after the Argentinian upper house declined a bill that would have legalized abortions during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, the Nacion newspaper reported, citing sources in the security forces.

The protests in Buenos Aires erupted several minutes after the session of the upper chamber wrapped up, according to the Nacion. Before the unrest erupted, the police started to use tear gas, while the protesters responded by throwing bottles and stones. Among the detainees, there are seven women and one man.

​Earlier in the day, the Argentine Senate rejected the bill despite it being approved by the lower house. Currently, women in Argentina can undergo abortions only in cases of rape or if their life or health are in danger. The Amnesty International slammed the upper house’s decision for the failure to support the human rights of women.

In Latin America, abortions are only fully legal in Uruguay, Cuba, Guyana and in Puerto Rico. In Mexico, the voluntary termination of pregnancy is possible only in the country's capital city. Most Latin American countries allow abortions only for a medical reason, but they are completely banned in Chile, Suriname, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic.