Ecuador Declares State of Emergency in 3 Regions Over Venezuelan Refugee Influx

The state of emergency is in place in Carchi, Pichincha and El Oro provinces, the ministry specified, adding that the measure would last at least until September.
"We reacted in a timely manner. The state of emergency is introduced for the first time to give an effective and substantial response in favor of the people who come to Ecuador," Deputy Foreign Minister Santiago Chavez was quoted as saying by the ministry.
According to the European Parliament, over 2 million people have left Venezuela since 2014.
