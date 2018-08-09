Venezuela Parliament Strips Immunity from Lawmakers Over Drone Attack

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuela’s constituent assembly on Wednesday stripped parliamentary immunity from Julio Borges and Juan Requesens accused of ties to an apparent drone attack on President Nicolas Maduro.

The pro-government legislature voted unanimously for the move, the local AVN news agency said. Borges responded by calling the decision a "farce" and accused authorities of kidnapping Requesens.

© AP Photo / Xinhua Venezuela Authorizes Arrest of Opposition Leader Accused of Attack on Maduro

The vote followed a ruling by the Supreme Court to detained both lawmakers. Requesens was arrested before his immunity was lifted, while Borges fled to neighboring Colombia.

Maduro initially blamed Colombia for organizing an assassination attempt on him during a public speech last week when two explosives-laden drones went off next to his stand. Several people were injured but the president escaped unhurt.