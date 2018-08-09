Venezuela Parliament Strips Immunity from Lawmakers Over Drone Attack

The pro-government legislature voted unanimously for the move, the local AVN news agency said. Borges responded by calling the decision a "farce" and accused authorities of kidnapping Requesens.
Maduro initially blamed Colombia for organizing an assassination attempt on him during a public speech last week when two explosives-laden drones went off next to his stand. Several people were injured but the president escaped unhurt.
