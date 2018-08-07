Mexico's New President Says Nobody Can Threaten His Country With Border Wall

"Our goal is to make Mexico a powerful country… Nobody will threaten us that they will close or militarize the border, or build a wall," Obrador said at a meeting with engineers.
Trump has repeatedly pledged to build a wall on US-Mexico border in order to stop illegal migration, as well as human and drugs trafficking. Building a border wall was one of Trump's key promises throughout his presidential campaign.
Previous week, Donald Trump said at a meeting with his supporters in the city of Tampa, Florida that the construction of the wall had already started.
