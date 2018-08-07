Thousands Rally in Caracas in Support for Maduro After Assassination Attempt

According to the Venezuelan authorities, Maduro faced a failed assassination attempt with use of explosive-carrying drones during his address at a military parade in Caracas on Saturday. Maduro was unharmed, but seven soldiers were injured.
The march began in the center of the city from where the demonstrators would head to the Miraflores Palace, the official workplace of the president, the Venezuelan state TV reported.
The Venezuelan National Movement of Soldiers in T-shirts claimed the responsibility for the assassination attempt on Maduro.
The president accused opposition forces, and Colombia, adding that some of the assassination perpetrators resided in the United States. Both Bogota and Washington denied any involvement in the incident.
The Venezuelan authorities said on Sunday that they had detained six people as part of the investigation into the attack.
READ MORE: US Not Involved in Maduro Assassination Attempt: Bolton
Venezuela has seen facing an acute economic crisis recently. The situation in the country prompted large-scale protests in 2017 against the government of Maduro. However, Maduro was re-elected as the Venezuelan president last May.
All comments
Show new comments (0)