Security Forces Shot 3 Drones Used for Maduro Assassination Attempt - Minister

CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuela’s Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez told Sputnik on Sunday that the attackers behind the assassination attempt against President Nicolas Maduro had been preparing the operation for at least six months.

"Quick reaction of President Maduro's security services not only allowed him to evacuate but also to quickly apprehend several perpetrators at the crime scene… Now they are providing us with all the details of the operation, which they had been preparing for at least six months," Rodriguez said

Earlier in the day, Argentine icon Diego Maradona accused the Venezuelan right-wing opposition and some foreign powers of what he called an "assassination attempt against the nation."

Maduro said that he was attacked by several drones loaded with explosives during his address at a public event in Caracas. The president and the officials, who were present at the demonstration, were unhurt in the incident. However, a total of seven servicemen were injured in the attack, according to Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez.