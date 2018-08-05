Register
    Argentina's former soccer star Diego Armando Maradona waves a Venezuelan flag during the closing campaign rally of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Maduro is seeking a new six-year mandate and despite crippling hyperinflation and widespread shortages of food and medicine, he is widely expected to win it in next May 20 election, that opponents have denounced as a fraud and have been condemned by much of the international community

    Diego Maradona Calls Alleged Attack on Maduro 'Attempt on Venezuelans'

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Latin America
    The now-retired Argentine icon made the statement after Venezuelan President Maduro accused the Venezuelan right-wing opposition and some foreign powers of what he called an "assassination attempt."

    Argentine football legend Diego Maradona spoke out in support of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, who survived an alleged assassination attempt on Saturday.

    "An [assassination] attempt against Nicolas Maduro is an attempt against the nation. Venezuela doesn't give up," Maradona said on Instagram.

    On Saturday night, an explosion struck Caracas near a military event where Venezuela's President was giving a speech. Maduro rushed to accuse his "ultra-right wing" opponents in Venezuela, in alliance with Colombian government and financiers in Florida.

    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, security personnel surround Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during an incident as he was giving a speech in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Xinhua
    'Shield of Love' vs. Deadly Drones: What Do We Know So Far About Alleged Maduro Assassination Attempt?
    A clandestine group called the Flannel Soldiers has claimed responsibility for the failed attack, allegedly carried out by drones stuffed with C-4. However, there have been suggestions that it was a gas tank that exploded in a residential building close to the presidential event.

    Maradona, who currently chairs the Belarusian football club Dinamo Brest, is a vocal supporter of Nicolas Maduro. In August 2017, the 57-year-old said he was ready to fight for "a free Venezuela" and called himself a "soldier" for Maduro. The remark came amid a constitutional crisis in the country, which saw large-scale opposition-led demonstrations protest against Maduro, claiming that he wanted to sidestep the parliament.

