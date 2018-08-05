Register
14:56 GMT +305 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, security personnel surround Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during an incident as he was giving a speech in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

    What Do We Know So Far About Alleged Maduro Assassination Attempt?

    © AP Photo / Xinhua
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Attempted Attack on Venezuelan President Maduro (9)
    0 41

    News about an alleged attack on Venezuela's President in Caracas rocked the media on Saturday, tying Venezuelan rebels, right-wing foes, the Colombian government, ill-wishers in Florida and a gas tank accident into one complicated knot.

    On Saturday night, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro survived what government officials in Caracas are calling an assassination attempt. During a military event in the country's capital, a nearby explosion interrupted Maduro's televised speech, leaving seven people injured. The head of state was unscathed following the alleged attack, which spawned a few speculations about what happened in Caracas during his address.

    Maduro Points at the Suspects

    Two hours after the incident, Maduro, who leads the ruling Socialist Party, appeared on TV to accuse his "ultra-right wing" opponents in Venezuela of what he called a failed drone assassination attempt.

    "That drone was coming for me but there was a shield of love. I am sure I will live for many more years," he said, adding that the initial investigation points to links to Colombia and its President Juan Manuel Santos in particular, as well as Florida-based financiers.

    READ MORE: Bolivian President Claims US, Allies Behind Failed Assassination on Maduro

    His comments mirrored those of his Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez, who claimed that several drones loaded with explosive charges detonated near the presidential platform.

    Bogota dismissed the allegations as "absurd and groundless," lamenting that the Venezuelan leader blames Colombia in any situation.

    Flannel Underground

    After reports about the incident hit the newswire, a Venezuelan rebel movement called the Flannel Soldiers claimed responsibility for the attempted attack in a Twitter post. According to their statement, two drones loaded with C-4 explosive were meant to detonate near the presidential tribune, but Maduro's snipers shot them down before they hit the president.

    Blowing It All out of Proportion?

    The government's version of the story was disputed by Ex-Military Aide to the Venezuelan government Anthony Daquin, who told local broadcaster NTN24 that a gas tank exploded in Caracas during the presidential event, adding that its venue was previously declared a no-fly zone for any aerial vehicles or aircraft. The drones spotted near the stage with Nicolas Maduro were operated by the Venezuelan authorities, he stressed.

    His remarks were echoed by three unnamed Venezuelan firefighters, who told the Associated Press that a gas tank did explode inside an apartment. Later on, images emerged on social media, showing smoke coming out of a building window at the site of the incident.

    Hoax Suspicions Dismissed

    Whoever was behind the attack, a gas tank or anti-Maduro rebels, it is unlikely that Maduro staged the incident for political gain, believes David Smilde, a senior fellow at the Washington Office on Latin America and a Venezuela expert.

    However, he claims, the Venezuelan leader would take advantage of it to concentrate power. "Whoever did this, he'll use it to further restrict liberty and purge the government and armed forces," he said, as quoted by the Associated Press.

    Social media users have been voicing controversial opinions, with some blaming the US CIA and Israel's Mossad.

    Others were more skeptical, however, believing that there was a "staged propaganda event".

    In 2013, Nicolas Maduro succeeded President Hugo Chavez, who himself was removed from power for almost two days as a result of the April 2002 failed military coup.

    Venezuelan National Guard soldiers run during an event which was interrupted, in this still frame taken from video August 4, 2018, Caracas, Venezuela.
    © REUTERS / Venezuelan gov't handout
    Venezuelan Prosecutor Launches Probe Into Assassination Attempt of Maduro

    A proponent of tough economic policies, Maduro has been facing opposition-led anti-government protests since 2014. Maduro's opponents accuse him of mismanaging the oil-rich country, causing severe shortages of basic consumer goods, and attempts to sidestep the parliament.

    The reported assassination attempt was strongly condemned by Russia, which condemned the use of terrorist means to pursue political agendas. "It is obvious that these actions are aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country after the recent congress of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, which had determined the priorities in restoring the country's economy," Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday, expressing solidarity with Venezuelans.

    Topic:
    Attempted Attack on Venezuelan President Maduro (9)

    Related:

    WATCH: The Moment of Attempted Assassination of Venezuela’s Maduro Up Close
    Maduro Accuses Colombian Right-Wing Forces of Seeking Violence in Venezuela
    Venezuelan Lawmaker Accuses Right-Wing of Staging Failed Maduro Assassination
    Maduro TV Address Interrupted by Drone Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    explosion, drone, assassination, CIA, Mossad, Juan Manuel Santos, Nicolas Maduro, Florida, Colombia, Caracas, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse