Bolivian President Claims US, Allies Behind Failed Assassination on Maduro

“We vigorously condemn this new aggression and a cowardly attack on President Nicolas Maduro and the Bolivar nation. After the failure of their attempts to overthrow him democratically, economically, politically and militarily, now the empire [the United States] and their servants have threatened his life,” Morales wrote on Twitter.
The Venezuelan president accused the country’s right-wing forces as well as their Colombian counterparts under President Juan Manuel Santos of staging the attack on him.
Maduro also said that some organizers of the attack have already been caught, while the others are living in the United States and asked his US counterpart Donald Trump to help Venezuela in bringing the suspects to justice.
According to the agency, there was an explosion of a gas cylinder at an apartment near the military parade, where Maduro was present, rather that the attack of drones as the official Caracas says. The smoke from a gas explosion coming from the windows of the building was visible, the firefighters said.
