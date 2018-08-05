WATCH: The Moment of Attempted Assassination of Venezuela’s Maduro Up Close

Video shows Maduro’s security team reacting to a sudden explosion during the president’s speech in Caracas.

A Ruptly video published online shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro the precise moment that an assassination attempt occurred during his speech at Caracas on Saturday.

In the video, an explosion is heard behind the scenes, interrupting the president mid-sentence. The president and others on the stage react in surprise, looking up briefly, as the security service covers the leader with protective shields.

Observers noted that the president seemed unfazed by the explosion, if slightly surprised, and even briefly attempted to resume his speech as the security team initiated the evacuation.

Another video, published on social media, show massive police forces, complete with armored vehicles, moving across the city.

