Mexican Drug Lord 'Commander Wind' Caught in Raid – Security Commissioner

"There were three arrest warrants issued for him by state authorities in Tamaulipas. He was brought before judges in Ciudad Victoria," Renato Sales Heredia said.
Victor Manuel, nicknamed Commander Wind, was on the federal wanted list in connection to violence in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas on the US border. He is accused of having been in charge of the cartel’s drug smuggling operations to the United States.
In early July, Mexico extradited the leader of the notorious Sinaloa Cartel Lopez Nunez to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking.
Since 2006, over 200,000 people have been reportedly killed or disappeared in Mexico amid the ongoing war between country’s drug cartels.
In July, Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has given his future government "carte blanche" to consider the possibility of legalizing drugs in the country to counter large-scale violence fueled by Mexico’s drug cartels.
According to the Mexican future interior minister, Lopez Obrador believes that the government should stop pretending that nothing is happening in the country and should start pursuing a policy based on the human rights, which also includes the reduction of sentences for criminals who cooperate with the police on unsolved crimes.
