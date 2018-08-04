Mexican Drug Lord 'Commander Wind' Caught in Raid – Security Commissioner

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A Mexican drug lord was caught in a raid in the western port of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico's national security commissioner said Friday.

"There were three arrest warrants issued for him by state authorities in Tamaulipas. He was brought before judges in Ciudad Victoria," Renato Sales Heredia said.

Victor Manuel, nicknamed Commander Wind, was on the federal wanted list in connection to violence in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas on the US border. He is accused of having been in charge of the cartel’s drug smuggling operations to the United States.

In early July, Mexico extradited the leader of the notorious Sinaloa Cartel Lopez Nunez to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking.

© AP Photo / Eduardo Verdugo US Leaves Mexico 'Tips' for Fighting Drug War – Former Mexican President

Lopez Nunez is accused of conspiring with others to distribute significant quantities of drugs for smuggling into the United States, the US Department of Justice said he is suspected of having been involved in cocaine trafficking for years.

Since 2006, over 200,000 people have been reportedly killed or disappeared in Mexico amid the ongoing war between country’s drug cartels.

In July, Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has given his future government "carte blanche" to consider the possibility of legalizing drugs in the country to counter large-scale violence fueled by Mexico’s drug cartels.

According to the Mexican future interior minister, Lopez Obrador believes that the government should stop pretending that nothing is happening in the country and should start pursuing a policy based on the human rights, which also includes the reduction of sentences for criminals who cooperate with the police on unsolved crimes.