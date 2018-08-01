Peru Train Collision Leaves Dozens Injured - Reports

According to the RPP radio station, the accident took place at about 10:00 a.m. local time (15:00 GMT) on route to Machu Picchu from the village of Ollantaytambo in southern Peru. As many as 31 people were injured as a result of the collision of tourist trains.

The road was allegedly blocked by tourists who were not able to board the train to get to the ruins, authorities said. A local police chief told Reuters that a train struck the rear of another train near the Incan ruins of Machu Picchu.

Peru train crash: ‘Dozens injured’ in collision near Inca site Machu Picchu https://t.co/lRmFXriJgU pic.twitter.com/2eD7qCmWrz — anglew meth (@anglew_meth) 1 августа 2018 г.

According to local police, a train operated by PeruRail S.A., owned jointly by Belmond Ltd and Ferrocarril Transandino S.A., struck a train operated by IncaRail, another railway service that takes tourists to Machu Picchu, Peru's biggest tourist site.

IncaRail said only one of its passengers, a Chilean woman, had been injured in the accident, Reuters reported. In turn, PeruRail said it activated its emergency protocol to evacuate the injured by ambulance and would investigate the cause.

Machu Picchu is a UNESCO World Heritage site visited by thousands of tourists from across the world each year.

At least ten tourists injured in train crash near Machu Picchu pic.twitter.com/0THnm5B4Ge — Ruptly (@Ruptly) 1 августа 2018 г.

