Ecuador's President Says Wants to Find Solution to Assange Case Without Trouble

"It is necessary to find the way out. The solution which would protect his [Assange's] rights, first of all, the right to life, and [which would] give Ecuador the opportunity to not have what undoubtedly represents a problem for our country," Moreno said in an interview with the Spanish El Pais newspaper.
READ MORE: Ecuador 'Under Huge Pressure' by US Government Over Assange — Lawyer
Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London after being accused of sexual offenses by Swedish authorities. While the charges have since been dropped, he still fears extradition to the United States, where he is wanted for leaking Iraq War logs.
All comments
Show new comments (0)