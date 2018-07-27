Register
00:27 GMT +328 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Drug dog Sombra, has helped detect more than 2,000 kilos of cocaine hidden in suitcases, boats and large shipments of fruit, sits outside the police station in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, July 26, 2018.

    Good Girl: Colombia Cartel Puts $70K Bounty on Drug-Sniffing Police Dog (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo/ Fernando Vergara
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The Colombian drug cartel the Gulf Clan - the most powerful drug gang in the country - has put out a $70,000 bounty for the killing or capture of Colombian police’s star drug sniffing dog Sombra.

    The 6-year-old German Shepherd has caught more than nine US tons of the Gulf Clan's cocaine in transit during her career, uncovering it in everything from suitcases to boats to fruit containers. That's more than $204 million worth of drugs, if valued at street level in the US, and more than enough for Colombia's cartels to consider the hound a massive thorn in their behind.
    ​She's also busted some 245 bad guys. 

    A new drug cartel has revealed itself in Mexico after the extradition of drug lord Joaquin El Chapo (Shorty) Guzman from Mexico to the United States, media report.
    © AP Photo/ Eduardo Verdugo
    New Drug Cartel Emerges in Mexico After El Chapo’s Extradition to US - Reports

    Sombra is on track to break the record for the dog with the most drug busts in Colombia. She reportedly has an incredible nose for it, which is probably why she has attracted the ire of Colombia's meanest cartel. The Gulf Clan reportedly claims to even have a guerilla army.

    "Her sense of smell is far beyond that of other dogs," her handler, officer Jose Rojas, said.

    Due to the threat, Colombian officials have relocated Sombra — Spanish for ‘shadow' — to the capital of Bogota's El Dorado International Airport. She had been sniffing out the snow at at a bustling port on the Caribbean coast.

    Her recent finds include 5 tons from the Gulf Clan that was headed to Europe in a crate of bananas; more in boxes full of shoes and wooden necklaces; and 77 kilos (nearly $2 million USD) buried deep within an industrial machine

    Sombra was reportedly transferred in January, police recently announced. She's now accompanied by an additional two officers but still hard at work.

    Colombia's national police say they've lost at least 1,800 police officers and a number of dogs in the past 20 years.

    Apparently, cocaine is coming out of Colombia at heightened levels — a 19 percent increase from 2016 to 2017, according to the US. A report from the White House found that the amount of land used to harvest the coca plant, which is made into cocaine, rose 11 percent in 2017. Meanwhile, the US spent $10 billion on the war on drugs that year.

    "President Trump's message to Colombia is clear: the record growth in cocaine production must be reversed," said Jim Carroll, Deputy Director of the US Office of National Drug Control Policy.

    Colombia and the US have long enjoyed close relations. The nation became the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) first Latin American global partner in May.

    Related:

    ‘This Will Continue’: Mexican Federales Resurface as Prisoners of Drug Cartel
    Civil Unrest Breaks Out in Mexican City After Drug Cartel Leader Death
    Cereal Cartel? South Korea Investigating Possible Major US Military Meth Ring
    US Authorities Sentence Mexican Drug Cartel Leader to Life in Prison
    Son of Sinaloa Drug Cartel Leader El Azul Escapes From Prison
    Tags:
    war on drugs, bounty, K-9, police dog, drug cartel, Colombia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 21 - 27
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok