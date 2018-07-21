Register
21:55 GMT +321 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bundles of Mexican Peso banknotes

    Brazilian Real, Other LatAm Currencies Rise After Trump Comments

    © REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A handful of Latin American currencies rally against the US dollar despite the structural inefficiencies of their respective economies, as investors moved to sell their greenback holdings following US President Trump’s criticism of the Federal Reserve.

    Kristian Rouz — A selection of Latin American currencies posted gains against their major peers Friday after US President Donald Trump urged an increase in their FX rates. The rally was led by the Brazilian real, joined by the Mexican peso, amidst the increased investor confidence of deeper trade and investment cooperation with the US.

    Brazil's real was up 2 percent at the end of the day Friday, the Chilean peso rose 0.57 percent and the Mexican peso inched up 0.06 percent.

    Offshore gas production
    CC0
    US Investors Extend Oil Bets as Trump Criticizes OPEC
    This rally followed Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve's policies of higher interest rates — which is supportive of the dollar's strength in the international currency markets. Trump said that the Fed's ongoing tightening cycle hampered the international competitiveness of the US, particularly in the face of currency devaluations in certain overseas economies.

    "China, the European Union, and others have been manipulating their currencies and interest rates lower, while the US is raising rates while the dollars gets stronger and stronger with each passing day — taking away our big competitive edge," Trump said.

    Lower central bank interest rates discourage investment influx, resulting in a weaker national currency FX rate. In turn, a weaker currency enables greater competitiveness of national exports in the global market — as these goods become cheaper after their price is converted into other currencies.

    READ MORE: Brazil's Stocks on Rise After Ex-President Lula da Silva Convicted of Corruption

    A demonstrator carries a Brazilian national flag as she attends a protest against Brazil's President Michel Temer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 18, 2017
    © REUTERS / Pilar Olivares
    Full Circle: Brazilian President Temer May Face Impeachment Amid Bribery Scandal
    With the Fed's tightening cycle, it's vice versa — a greater investment influx into the US supports a stronger dollar, American goods are becoming more expensive, and the effective international demand for US exports drops.

    Trump's comments of Fed policies — coupled with several recent statements from top administration officials on Latin American trade — encouraged the expectations the dollar could weaken further against local currencies. This would support an increase in American exports to Latin American countries.

    An additional aspect to the surge in Latin American currencies — some investors have been cashing out on the dollar's strength amid expectations of a policy action that would render the dollar weaker.

    However, Latin American currencies — just like other emerging market assets — have been under downward pressure in recent months due to the persistent structural inefficiencies of their respective economies. For example, Argentina had a massive currency crisis just weeks ago due to its exposure to dollar borrowing — and other countries are facing similar risks.

    READ MORE: Oil Price Gains Continue, Driven by Greater US Demand

    "The economy is performing below its potential, public debt is high and rising, and, even more importantly, medium-term growth prospects remain uninspiring," the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a note about the state of the Brazilian economy.

    Brazil is in for a presidential election this coming October and the real has gained additional support amidst reports that several major parties are leaning towards supporting the right-wing candidate Geraldo Alckmin.

    Gold bullion
    CC0
    Venezuela Entrusting Its Gold to Turkey is Step Against Hegemony of Dollar – Politician
    Alckmin is seen as a market-friendly candidate, advocating for a decrease in governmental interference in the private-sector economy, which potentially could boost Brazil's investment appeal.

    This despite the Brazilian economy having a massive state sector, for example, the nation's oil giant Petrobras is a semi-public enterprise, generating a significant portion of Brazil's influx of hard currencies.

    "It does not mean Alckmin will win, nor does it immediately affect his performance, but it brightens the outlook for investors and markets," Alessandro Faganello of Sao Paulo-based Advanced brokerage said.

    READ MORE: Trump Repeatedly Suggested Invading Venezuela, New Report Says

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani listens to a question during a press conference in New York on September 20, 2017, on the sideline of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General assembly
    © AFP 2018 / Seth Wenig
    Trump Asked Eight Times to Meet Iran President at UN Last Year – Official
    Trump's comment also spurred a mild exodus from the dollar across the globe, as investors are expecting a short-term depreciation of the US currency. However, this FX rate dip might be short-lived, as the Fed will have to continue raising its interest rates until they are set in at least the "neutral" 2.75-3-percent range (currency at 1.75-2 percent).

    Further tightening in US monetary policies is also expected in the light of the widening fiscal stimulus by the Treasury Department. Tax cuts and elevated budget spending could overheat the economy in a low-rate environment.

    All that being set, the Trump administration is likely to look for other ways to boost the international competitiveness of US goods, as current policies have significantly restricted America's ability to play the game of currency devaluation. 

    Related:

    Iran Says Oil Producers Led Trump Into 'Trap,' Forecasts Prices to Rise
    Iranian Oil Minister Slams Trump's 'Order' to OPEC Members as 'Great Insult'
    Trump Lambasts Germany Over Russian Oil Purchases, Low Defense Expenditures
    Please Stop This: Iran’s OPEC Chief Says Trump’s Tweets Raise Oil Price by $10
    Tags:
    comments, currency, Donald Trump, Latin America, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shoot for the Stars: Best Snaps of 2018 Insight Astronomy Photographer Contest
    Best Snaps of Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse