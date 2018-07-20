Register
13:24 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Spectators watch the parade of the Salgueiro samba school during the second night of Rio's Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 13, 2018

    Dr. Bumbum's Fall: Brazil's Plastic Surgeon Arrested Over Patient's Death

    © AFP 2018 / Carl DE SOUZA
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Brazilian plastic surgeon Denis Furtado, who called himself Dr. Bumbum on social media, has been on the run in the past four days following his botched buttock surgery, which killed a female bank employee.

    Police have detained Brazilian plastic surgeon Denis Furtado, who is accused of the death of a female patient and who spent four days on the run before the arrest, according to the AFP news agency.

    He is currently facing homicide and criminal association charges, police said, adding that the 45-year-old was nabbed at his own apartment in Rio, along with his mother, who is accused of being his accomplice.

    Brazilian celebrity surgeon Dr. Denis Cesar Barros Furtado speaks to the press at police headquarters after his arrest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, July 19, 2018
    © AP Photo / Leo Correa
    Brazilian "celebrity" surgeon Dr. Denis Cesar Barros Furtado speaks to the press at police headquarters after his arrest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, July 19, 2018

    READ MORE: Dr Bumbum on the Run in Brazil After Botched Buttock Surgery

    He had been on the run since last Sunday when Lilian Calixto, the Brazilian mother of two, perished after undergoing butt enlargement surgery at Furtado's home.

    Участницы конкурса Miss BumBum Brazil 2016
    © REUTERS / Paulo Whitaker
    Miss BumBum Head Slams Brazilian Women's Desire for Big Bottoms a la Kim Kardashian
    Furtado, who has a whopping 663,000 followers in his Instagram account, preferred to tout himself as Dr. Bumbum and use a controversial technique in butt improvement surgery, injecting a substance called acrylic glass.

    The Brazilian Plastic Surgery Society (SBPC) has, meanwhile, voiced grave concern over "the growing invasion of non-specialists in the specialty has provoked more and more fatalities like this one."

    "You cannot perform plastic surgery inside an apartment. Many people are selling a dream, a fantasy to patients in an unethical way and people, weakened, are often attracted to low prices, without considering whether or not the conditions are adequate," SBPC president Niveo Steffen was quoted by the AFP.

    Related:

    Booty-Full Doll: Miss Bumbum Barbie Causes Outrage Among Parents
    EXCLUSIVE: Brazilian Miss BumBum on Football, Russian Fans and Her Love of Messi
    New Miss BumBum Shows off Her Massive Talent With Sexy Samba (VIDEOS)
    Tags:
    buttock enlargement, homicide, patient, surgery, police, Denis Furtado, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse