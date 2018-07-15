Register
14:25 GMT +315 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers his victory speech in Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, late Sunday, July 1, 2018.

    Mexican President Vows to End Practice of Espionage Against Political Opponents

    © AP Photo / Moises Castillo
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged to end espionage against political opponents which had been allegedly carried out by the country’s Center for Research and National Security (CISEN) under the previous administrations.

    "When I was in [the state of] Tabasco, day and night there was a car near my house that was following me. They drove behind my wife going shopping, went to the cinema and watched movies with us. Now, this is over, this eavesdropping of telephone conversations, when there is no private life, will not continue," Lopez Obrador said.

    He, however, said that the staff would not lose jobs, but the practice of espionage against political opponents would end.

    During his presidential campaign, Obrador, who will officially take the office on December 1, vowed to eliminate the intelligence agency, noting that it would save 4 billion pesos ($210 million) per year.

    READ MORE: US Kept Tabs on Mexico's President-Elect for Years, WikiLeaks Shows

    US presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves after a joint press conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (out of frame) in Mexico City on August 31, 2016.
    © AFP 2018 /
    Mexico: Outgoing, New Presidents Vow to Work Together on US Ties
    Alfonso Durazo Montano, who will be appointed as public security minister, said earlier in July that CISEN would be replaced by another intelligence body.

    Earlier in July, left-wing candidate Lopez Obrador was declared an official winner of the July 1 presidential election, with 53.17 percent of the vote.

    Related:

    US-Mexico Development Deal Likely to Remain Unrealized - Analysts
    Mexico Cancels US Maritime Helicopter Order: Could It Go With Russia Instead?
    Mexico Wants Radical Change: Leftist López Obrador Wins Big
    Leftist Populism Wins in Mexico; 'Families Belong Together' Marches
    Tags:
    political opponents, espionage, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse