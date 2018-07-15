Mexican President Vows to End Practice of Espionage Against Political Opponents

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged to end espionage against political opponents which had been allegedly carried out by the country’s Center for Research and National Security (CISEN) under the previous administrations.

"When I was in [the state of] Tabasco, day and night there was a car near my house that was following me. They drove behind my wife going shopping, went to the cinema and watched movies with us. Now, this is over, this eavesdropping of telephone conversations, when there is no private life, will not continue," Lopez Obrador said.

He, however, said that the staff would not lose jobs, but the practice of espionage against political opponents would end.

During his presidential campaign, Obrador, who will officially take the office on December 1, vowed to eliminate the intelligence agency, noting that it would save 4 billion pesos ($210 million) per year.

Alfonso Durazo Montano, who will be appointed as public security minister, said earlier in July that CISEN would be replaced by another intelligence body.

Earlier in July, left-wing candidate Lopez Obrador was declared an official winner of the July 1 presidential election, with 53.17 percent of the vote.