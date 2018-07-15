Mexican President Vows to End Practice of Espionage Against Political Opponents

"When I was in [the state of] Tabasco, day and night there was a car near my house that was following me. They drove behind my wife going shopping, went to the cinema and watched movies with us. Now, this is over, this eavesdropping of telephone conversations, when there is no private life, will not continue," Lopez Obrador said.
He, however, said that the staff would not lose jobs, but the practice of espionage against political opponents would end.
During his presidential campaign, Obrador, who will officially take the office on December 1, vowed to eliminate the intelligence agency, noting that it would save 4 billion pesos ($210 million) per year.
Earlier in July, left-wing candidate Lopez Obrador was declared an official winner of the July 1 presidential election, with 53.17 percent of the vote.
