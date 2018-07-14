Mexico Outgoing, New Presidents Vow to Work Together on US Ties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mexico’s outgoing President Enrique Pena Nieto and his successor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador agreed Friday on a unified front in dealing with the United States in months ahead.

Mexico City’s former mayor won presidency in a landslide victory earlier this month. He will take over from Pena Nieto on December 1.

The two want to "work as one and present a united front for Mexico, that’s how we work on our relationship with the United States," Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said at a press briefing.

© AFP 2018 / Paul J. Richards US Border Patrol Agents Hit With Rocks While Helping Mexican Pregnant Woman

Videgaray, who was speaking in Mexico City after meeting his US counterpart Mike Pompeo, also said the pair would coordinate efforts on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which is being renegotiated with the United States and Canada.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen led a high-level delegation to Mexico City on Friday to discuss bilateral issues such as border security, trade and migration.

Meanwhile, Pompeo said during the briefing that he discussed immigration concerns on the US-Mexico border with Pena Nieto and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

READ MORE: Mexican President-Elect Wants Friendly Ties With US, to Remain in NAFTA

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and other senior officials also participated in the discussions.